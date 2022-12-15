Pets, like dogs and cats, also suffer from anxiety and stress. Very sensitive, these pets perceive everything that happens around, especially with their tutors. Changes in routine and changes in environments can also affect animals.

To develop a well-being routine involving pets and their tutors, the Atma meditation app produces exclusive content to relax pets.

The app has meditations, music and pet friendly sounds for a caring interaction between pets and their tutors. The platform provides relaxing sounds and guided meditations for dogs and cats and can be downloaded at android or iOS🇧🇷

Non-Atma subscribers have limited access to the contents. Those who want more experiences can subscribe, available in three models: