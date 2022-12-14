ATM tickets increase from January. The confirmation of Beppe Sala arrives

From January, the public transport ticket in Milan will increase by 20 cents. “Yes,” the mayor confirmed Joseph Hall on the sidelines of the inauguration of Portrait Milano -, specifying that season tickets will not be affected. It will touch the occasional tickets more”. “At this point, having to do it, we do it. It’s a situation that affects all big cities to a certain extent – he recalled -. On Friday I will meet the mayors of Rome and Naples in Rome but I have heard from the mayor of Turin and he too is having difficulty”.

Sala: “Public transport should be funded more by the government”

“Public transport is the way to solve environmental pollution issues but it needs to be financed more by the government – he continued -. I understand the difficulties, however, if you want to encourage the development of local public transport, you have to take stock of the resources available”. Sala confirmed the increase will be “20 cents” and will take effect “a few days later” on January 1st, “it’s only a matter of technical times to be able to do it”, she concluded.

