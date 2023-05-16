ATM scam: today it has become easy for criminals to empty the account not only at the counter, but also when paying contactless

The ATM it often becomes a tool for criminals to embezzle money with ease. For example, millions of retirees use it to receive their monthly allowance. However, it must also be said that most people today prefer to avoid withdrawing cash and paying with credit or debit card. The convenience of this method is undeniable, especially when it comes to making a purchase online.

ATM scam: how to defend yourself

After Postal scam which has affected several elderly people in Rome, a new form of deception has been discovered which concerns precisely the ATM. If you are at the counter, it is advisable to cover your hands as much as possible while entering the code as it is very easy for criminals to install surveillance devices. Likewise you should pay attention to the people around you. It happens that someone distracts you and an accomplice steals your card.

If, on the other hand, you make a contactless payment, you have to be alert when you place your card on the POS. It is easy for criminals to empty your current account by simply approaching you with a small POS, which can be purchased on Amazon for less than 30 euros, and starting various micro-transactions (25-30 euros) with the command of the telephone . To avoid problems you could use insulating clamps for cards so that the device cannot read the magnetic stripe of the card.

