The Milanese public transport company ATM has decided to renew the fleet by focusing on electric vehicles, thanks to the contribution of 75 electric buses and new trams produced by Stadler. In all, 1.5 billion euros will be spent by the company to meet the sustainability objectives. Today in Milan 170 electric buses are already in service on 10 lines, but this is only a small part of ATM’s effort: in fact, the goal is to completely renew the entire fleet of its 1,200 vehicles by 2030.

“Despite the current situation of the pandemic, the company’s ecological and environmental transition process continues. In particular, the introduction of the new electric buses will be accompanied by theinstallation of charging points, to allow the buses to refuel with electricity in a very short time (5/8 minutes). But there are not only electric buses in the future of Milanese public transport. In the spring of 2023, the first tram (baptized Tramlink) built by the Stadler group will enter service. The tender for the supply of trams was awarded by the Municipality a Stadler Valencia and provides for the delivery of 80 vehicles, of which 50 for the urban service and 30 for the interurban service, for a total investment of 172.6 million euros“, We read in the Sole 24 Ore.

The trams will have a new video surveillance system, will be equipped with real-time information screens and will have a modern design. They will replace the older textures, probably fueling the nostalgic feeling of the Milanese DOC. However, the improvement will be evident with 25 meters long, 66 seats, easy access for the disabled and bidirectionality. ATM also has another objective, which however does not depend on its technological efforts: to overcome the period of the pandemic and the disaffection of citizens towards public transport.