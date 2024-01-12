Not content with having a large participation in the film industry, Netflix also wants to be part of the video game industry. This obsession of the company has led them to create relationships with some of the most important companies in the field. In this way, a report recently emerged stating that Netflix and SEGA would collaborate to bring games of Atlus to the streaming platform.

According to information from Insider Gaming, Netflix and SEGA have entered into an agreement to expand Atlus properties worldwide. Although at the moment there are no official details, it has been mentioned that this new collaboration would give Netflix users the opportunity to enjoy several games from the Shin Megami Tensei series.

Although Atlus has gained a high level of recognition worldwide for the Persona series, it has been mentioned that Netflix, who will function as co-producer and distributor of the game, would get ports of classic Shin Megami Tensei gamesas well as totally new projects.

Let's remember that they arrived a long time ago GTA III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas to Netflix. Thus, the idea of ​​watching a game like Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne It doesn't sound like a totally crazy idea. Along with this, it is also possible that the first two installments of the series, which have had no relationreleases in a long time, they could return through this platform on mobile devices.

Finally, the possibility that the same could happen with the Persona series is not ruled out, at least with its first installments. Although it has been mentioned that one of these multiple projects in development is related to Shin Megami Tensei, At the moment the reports have not indicated if we would see a port, or something completely newalthough it is very likely that it is the latter.

Let us remember that SEGA, as a Japanese company, has experience in the mobile market. In this way, it would not be unreasonable to think that Atlus is working on a completely new SMT game for users of this platform. However, It's probably not something we're used to. With mobile gaming, especially today, the gacha element has become a fundamental part of this experience, but thanks to Netflix offering a different service than what we find in the App Store or Google Play Store, it is likely that we will see an unusual job for the company.

We can only wait for Netflix, SEGA or Atlus to share some type of official information. On related topics, the series of Persona 5 exceeds 10 million units sold. Similarly, Persona 3 and 4 they leave Xbox Game Pass.

Editor's Note:

The thought of seeing a new Shin Megami Tensei game excites me, but at the same time I'm disappointed that it's available on Netflix. This is not a bad platform, but it is a ghost town. I don't know a single person who plays this way. My only consolation is that perhaps we will see a port for the Switch in the future.

Via: Insider Gaming