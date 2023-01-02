Officially, many video game companies are announcing their plans for what is coming in 2023an example of this is Square Enixwho see a bright future for Final Fantasy. For his part, Atlus has given thanks to the fans for the reception of games like Persona 5 Royal in 2022as well as other ports for consoles.

Through a new statement, the company recalls that new versions of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 The Goldenwhich are highly anticipated by fans of switches. However, the most striking statement is that new games from the company will be announced to fans soon.

Here the statement:

Happy New Year! Thank you very much for your support and sponsorship for P4U2 Remastered in 2022, Nintendo Switch version of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Soul Hackers 2 and Persona 5 Royal Remastered. Thanks to their support, the remastered edition of P5R achieved 1 million sales within a month of its release, and P5R as a whole surpassed 3.3 million units worldwide. In 2023, we will begin P3P and P4G remastered releases, and we are also preparing several new unannounced titles. Look forward to it!

People have been talking about the next main installment of Persona for a while, so one of the strong announcements of Atlus it would be precisely this sixth part of what is expected to be the next step. And it is that the followers expect that Person 6 be exclusive to the new consoles, involving more ambitious graphics compared to other games.

Via: center person

Editor’s note: Atlus may make the official Persona 6 announcement, but that doesn’t mean we’ll see it in 2023, it’s likely until late 2024 or even 2025. Still, there’s excitement about what releases they have in the works.