Among the studies and companies that have grown significantly, we find the Japanese company Atlus. Having been responsible for some of the biggest launches in recent years, his lack of involvement with some platforms has been questioned. In fact, in the last survey carried out, as part of the annual survey that the company raises, Atlus throws the cane to Xbox users to receive their games.

Such as has reported Twinfinite, Atlus usually conducts a survey to evaluate its upcoming projects on a regular basis. And unlike other occasions, there have been notable changes in the last one that has been raised. In her, the option that their games can cover new platforms has been valued, adding to the usual Playstation and Switch consoles, the Xbox option.

Obviously this is nothing for now. In fact, it stands out that while the Google Stadia option was raised last year, this option has disappeared from the question. In addition to this question with which Atlus throws the cane to Xbox users to receive their games, precise questions are also asked about the interest of those surveyed to meet new installments of sagas such as Persona, Etrian Odyssey or Shin Megami Tensei.

In addition to maintaining the main sagas, the door is also opening to create new development opportunities for some of these licenses. The option of being able to propose a fighting game based on the Persona series, an online RPG or an RPG card game is evaluated. Similar alternatives are proposed in the rest of the sagas, which seems to show a clear intention of being able to cover different sagas within each license.

Another question that arises is to cover the option of remastering or remaking some of their past games. Titles like Etrian Odyssey, Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha, Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers, and Digital Devil Saga. o Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse, Shin Megami Tensei IV, Persona 3, Persona 2: Innocent Sin and Revelations: Persona. In this way, Atlus raises an interesting initiative that allows us to delve into the tastes of users, although the truth is that with this survey it covers a very specific sector, the Japanese. We have to wait until Atlus West can establish itself properly so that they can approach the western public in the same way.

Of course, any company that wants to allocate resources to develop games for Xbox will be welcome. And in fact, many are those who regret that some of the Atlus games do not reach Xbox. Atlus throws the cane to Xbox users to receive their games, although this does not mean, at this time, that they will do anything. In fact, he ran a similar poll some time ago and we haven’t seen any progress on it yet. Would you like to receive any of these games on Xbox in the future?