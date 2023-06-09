As pointed out by several users of Twitterthe official account of instagram of atlus_west posted two trailers on Thursday and then promptly withdrew them. Some were able to catch the videos before they were removed, which means they are now spreading on social media. Both the progress of Persona 3 Reload such as Persona 5 Tactic they end by saying that the games will come to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and pc.

They also claim that both games will be available on xbox game pass. Because consoles are not mentioned PlayStation in trailers, this means the games are exclusive to Xboxor that the advances were planned for the presentation of Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday and were published three days earlier by mistake.

I guess the Atlus West instagram just casually dropped Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica pic.twitter.com/clVYAqIDi8 — Last 📛 | #вʟм (@UltimaShadowX) June 8, 2023

In April, footage appeared that appeared to be of remakes of person 3 and Jet Set Radio. A user of Twitter posted a (now deleted) video showing Yukari from person 3 shooting magical arrows, in footage that looked more detailed than it usually is person 3. This was followed by an early sneak peek of sonic frontiersand then a brief five-second clip that appeared to show Beat from Jet Set Radio dancing.

The video had text in the corner of the screen that read “footage in development.” At the time, Gematsu seemed to suggest that the footage of person 3 could be real to some extent, noting:

“While we cannot verify the footage itself, Gematsu understands that a remake of person 3 It’s been in development at Atlus for several years.”

He also pointed out that the user of Twitter MbKKssTBhz5 had found a website called p3re.jp, which had been registered by the same domain provider as the official website of Persona 5 Royal.

