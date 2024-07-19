Atlus has released an official Persona 5 coffee line, so you can set up your own iconic Café Leblanc.

In collaboration with Jade City Foods, the coffee line includes three different roasts: the Café Leblanc dark roast, Phantom Thieves of Hearts medium roast, or Shujin Academy light roast.

The dark roast offers chocolate and caramel notes, the medium roast has fruity acidity, and the light roast has a cherry and chocolate flavour. All are available as whole beans or ground.

Persona 5 Royal Gameplay Trailer – E3 2019Watch on YouTube

Café Leblanc serves as the base of operations for Persona 5’s cast of Phantom Thieves, where the protagonist (Joker) can whip up a brew. It’s well known for boosting your SP.

The coffee is also known for its curry, so it’s fitting that Atlus is also releasing a line of hot sauces alongside the coffee.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

These willows are – suitably – named after the game’s fire spells (Agi, Agilao, Agidyne) as well as the characters Joker, Violet, and Crow. Flavors range from roasted jalapeno, to scotch bonnet, and reaper.

Just be careful with those. As my mother always says, “a tickle on the tongue means a tingle on the bum.”

All items are available on the Jade City Foods website: £15 per sauce, or £16 for a bag of coffee. It’s US based but shipping is international. There are also bundles available for multiple items.

And if Persona 5 isn’t your thing, there are other foods available based on the likes of Naruto, Cuphead, and Ghost in the Shell too.

Atlus itself is busy working on the Persona 3 DLC Episode Aigis, as well as the upcoming new RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio.