The concert will only be held in Japan, so players from the rest of the world will have to wait for the next news.

Either through its first installments or with the undeniable success of Persona 5, it is undeniable that the Japanese saga has conquered a good handful of players from all over the world. This fame, as often happens in the world of video games, has resulted in the creation of multiple installments, which has lengthened the franchise until the age of 25. And, to celebrate this milestone, Atlus wanted thank the players of Persona with a total of 7 ads related to the saga. Today one of the developer’s first surprises was revealed, but, unfortunately, only affects users resident in Japan.

The first Persona 25th Anniversary announcements are only available to residents of JapanSome first news that Atlus has communicated Through a video on YouTube in Japanese, but which can be viewed with English subtitles. In this short announcement, Morgana has been the presenter to explain to the community the first idea of ​​Atlus in relation to the anniversary of Persona. In this sense, players from Japanese lands will be able to enjoy Persona from a different perspective, since the retransmission of the Persona musical has been confirmed, as well as the Persona 25th Anniversaty Special Orchestral Concert, which, as you can imagine, will be a concert in which iconic melodies of the saga will be played live.

On the other hand, Morgana also confirms something that fans of the anime of the franchise will love, since all Persona animation will be available in Japan via streaming, which includes the Persona 3 movies. As for the video games in the series, all Persona titles will have a temporary discount in the Japanese area. In short, a set of news that, although it sounds great for any lover of the franchise, we will hardly be able to enjoy it in our lares. Despite this, Morgana does not take away our illusion and promises that this very december The second Atlus news about Persona will be revealed.

Therefore, it does not all end here. Since, although this first announcement only focuses on Japanese players, Atlus still has several aces up your sleeve. Remember that the developer has promised to give 7 “exciting” announcements related to the 25th anniversary of Persona. So, in other words, there is still room for news that affect on a global scale. And, in case you don’t want to wait any longer, keep in mind that SEGA will show a new RPG game at the Tokyo Game Show in 2021 with the collaboration of the authors of Persona. Something that, although it does not specifically mean a new title in the franchise, will undoubtedly attract the attention of several players.

