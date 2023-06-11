The event of Xbox Games Showcase it has been quite entertaining for those who have introduced it, given that expected games such as Hellblade II, Forza Motosport and until the new delivery of fable. Right in that framework Atlus has been present, this with the persona saga and also a new call Metaphor Re Fantazio.

Here is his first video preview:

It is worth mentioning, that this game is being made in collaboration with Studio Zero. It arrives in the year 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC. There will be more information from Atlas in the future.

Via: Xbox Games Showcase