ATLUS announced the special screening of the first film by Person 3“Spring of Birth” in Japan, which will be followed by the event ATLUS Media Briefings. All will be held next September 20th from 6:30 in the morning, Italian time.

The company will select 200 lucky fans via a raffle to take part in the screening and presentation held at the Yurakucho’s Hulic Hall Tokyoin Chiyoda (Tokyo).

During the presentation, new information will be provided on upcoming titles such as Persona 3 Reload And Persona 5 Tactics, but there will be no announcements of new games. Journalists from Japan and the rest of the world will be present at the event and ATLUS will disseminate the information shared during the presentation online.

Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu