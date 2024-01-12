According to insider @MbKKssTBhz5, who is usually well informed on SEGA things, Atlus would be developing games for Netflix . More precisely, for the Netflix mobile platform. One of these thiols would be related to the series Shin Megami Tensei .

Unfortunately this is all, i.e. there is no further information on the matter. However, the tip-off was taken up by the always well-informed Tom Henderson, who added that SEGA, which owns Atlus, has in the past expressed its desire to bring the Persona company's games to other platforms as well.

What games might be coming? Hard to say. Certainly Atlus has some very strong series that could be picked up (think Persona and Shin Megami Tensei), as well as a vast catalog of convertible titles that would be great to play on mobile systems.

The tip-off

Some suggest that these could be titles already available in mobile stores, but without gacha mechanics, as P5X. In reality it is not even said that they are not there microtransactionsgiven that Netflix, after the ethical phase, decided to find other ways to monetize its mobile games, particularly after the publication of the Grand Theft Auto trilogy finally brought success to its platform.

However, we will see, also because there is no official confirmation of the above information, which must therefore be taken with due caution.