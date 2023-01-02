2023 opened in Japan with the spread of greetings from the various video game companies, with ATLUS who joined the party to start putting some meat on the fire. The company has in fact revealed that it has some unannounced titles in preparationand that we will probably know during this year.

The greeting message ends with the phrase “In 2023, starting with the remastered releases of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, we are also preparing several unannounced titles“.

Obviously, it will be months before we start discovering the first names, but it is undeniable that many players are waiting for the announcement of just one title: Person 6! Will it be the right year?

While waiting, better spend time with Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Goldencoming from this January 19 on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

