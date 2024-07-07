Sega has dropped a fresh trailer for Atlus’ new RPG, Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Revealed at a panel this weekend at Anime Expo 2024, the new teaser gives “viewers an early peek at the turbulent events that kickstart the player’s journey in Metaphor: ReFantazio.” You can check it out below:

Metaphor: ReFantazio — Story Trailer | Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC.Watch on YouTube

The video description simply says: “Fight for the truth, awaken your resolve, and enter the tournament for the throne.”

Metaphor: ReFantazio focuses on a young protagonist drawn into a magical election when the world’s king dies. Any person of any social status can become the next king by gaining support from the population, leading to a world-spanning adventure and battle for the throne.

Players will be able to battle in real time with attacks and dodges, which ensures field exploration is dynamic and should make grinding faster, but turn-based combat remains for traditionalists, too.

Metaphor: ReFantazio will launch on October 11, 2024 on PC via Steam/Windows, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and last-gen consoles. Physical and digital pre-orders are available now.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is set to be a “culmination of our RPGs,” said director Katsura Hashino, following the studio’s work on the Shin Megami Tensei and Persona series. Its release marks the 35th anniversary of Atlus’ first game. Hashino explained more about Metaphor’s fantasy setting and election twist on familiar Persona gameplay.