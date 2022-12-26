Today Atlus is one of the most important companies that develop and publish games in the RPG genre, and obviously the franchise that has brought the company to stardom is Person. That means, if they want to keep giving fans what they’re looking for, theoretically they should be creating the next major installment for that brand.

Thus, a possible clue has been released that this game is already a reality. The information comes specifically from the director and producer of Atlus, Mitsuru Hirata. According to Hirata, there were three games in development simultaneously: Shin Megami Tensei V, Souls Hackers 2 and a third undisclosed title. This makes fans think that it is Person 6.

What is being taken into account is that Shin Megami Tensei V came out in the 2022, Soul Hackers 2 in it 2022and if the assumption Person 6 It was in development, that means that soon we will be seeing some progress. Well, since there is not a single trailer for the game, it is possible that it will not be released in 2023it would be very little time difference between reveal and launch.

According to Atlus Director & Producer Mitsuru Hirata, 3 games were being developed simultaneously (likely all at Creative Department 1st Production) that he had to be mindful of: Shin Megami Tensei V, Soul Hackers 2, and an undisclosed third title. pic.twitter.com/o40EGcV3ps — Central Person (@Central_Person) December 24, 2022

For now all the information is just speculation, so in the end it could be a totally different video game, or an expansion for their existing games. After all, to Atlus he likes to create spin offs, and person 5 It doesn’t have its own arcade-focused release yet.

Editor’s note: It would be great if they announce the next part of Persona, the original installment came in 2016, so at least they should have a prototype by now. Of course, I don’t think it will be launched in 2023, since we don’t know anything about the game.