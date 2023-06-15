













It was through its official website where Atlus confirmed the arrival of Persona 5 Tactic and Persona 3 Reload to various platforms. In addition to being available on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, they’ll be making their way to PS5, PS4, and PC. In the latter it will be available through Steam.

The reason they were featured at the Xbox event is because they will be available in the Game Pass catalog when they launch. Persona 5 Tactic It will be released on November 17, 2023. Persona 3 Reload It does not yet have an exact date, but it is expected for 2024.

Finally, to celebrate the revelation of Persona 3 ReloadAtlus announced a special commercial. This will air only once and only in Japan on the night of June 15. Although it will probably find its way onto the internet moments after it goes on the air. On what console will these titles be enjoyed?

What are these new Persona titles announced by Atlus?

Of this pair of Atlus titles, the closest is Persona 5 Tactic. Although not many details were revealed, it is a spin off of person 5. Only here the gameplay will be similar to titles like Xcom or Mario + Rabbids. In addition to having a more childish aesthetic.

Source: Atlus

Persona 3 Reload is a remake of the beloved PlayStation 2 title, which is often cited as the one that popularized the series. Its graphics engine will be the Unreal Engine and it will have an aesthetic very similar to that of Persona 5. So it will present a good opportunity for newer fans to see the start of many of the systems they loved. Did you play the original?

