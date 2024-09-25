Even though we are still just a few hours away from the start of the Tokyo Game Show, some companies have already started to reveal more information about their games. One of these is Atlus, who have confirmed that Metaphor: ReFantaziothe next big production from the people behind Persona, already has a demo

At this moment, All PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC users can now download a free demo of Metaphor: ReFantazio, which will give you access to the first few hours of the game. As if that weren’t enough, the progress you make in this preview will carry over to the final version of the game. Here’s what’s included in this demo:

The beginning of the journey to end the prince’s curse.

The first four dungeons.

The ability to unlock seven of the 40+ classes called “Archetypes.”

You’ll get to meet six followers, including team members who will support the Protagonist’s journey.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is a JRPG created by Studio Zero, a new team within Atlus made up of former members of P-Studio, who have taken on the task of creating a completely new experience that allows them to explore a territory little explored for them, but it also maintains some of the classic elements of the Persona saga.

Metaphor: ReFantazio Coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on October 11, 2024, and the demo is now available on these platforms. In related news, you can watch the latest trailer for the game here. Atlus also confirms the voices of the main characters.

Author’s Note:

These types of demos are always positive, as they allow us to experience a certain game without the need to spend money. If players like what they played, then they are more likely to buy a copy. However, if the opposite is true, people avoid spending money.

Via: Atlus