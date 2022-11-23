ATLUS has announced that it will celebrate the Black Friday with tons of discounts on some of his most beloved titles. Starting from today and for a very limited period of time in fact, it will be possible to buy games and merchandise at a special price. However, the final price will be established by the shop where we will shop, which is why offers may differ based on where we buy games from.

Here is the list of titles on offer:

The offers will also extend to the Shop ATLUS where it will be possible to purchase selected merchandise with discounts of up to 40%. The discounts on the online store will be available starting next November 25th. You can find out more details thanks to the press release that you will find at the end of the article.

We leave you now with a new accolade trailer for Soul Hackers 2, where you can find a link to our in-depth review of the game. Good vision!

Soul Hackers 2 – Accolade Trailer

BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNTS AND OFFERS NOW AVAILABLE ON SELECT ATLUS STOCKS New accolade trailers available for Persona 5 Royal and Soul Hackers 2 The holiday season is coming, and many of ATLUS’s most popular titles are on sale for a limited time. Check out Black Friday deals on Persona 5 Royal, Soul Hackers 2, Shin Megami Tensei V and many other blockbuster titles available for purchase at physical and digital retailers. The full list of Black Friday deals can be found below: Persona 5 Royal Up to 50% off physical and digital versions About Persona 5 Royal The award-winning RPG experience in this definitive edition of Persona 5 Royal features a treasure trove of downloadable content included! Forced to transfer to a Tokyo high school, the protagonist has a strange dream. “You really are a prisoner of fate. In the near future, ruin awaits you.” With the goal of ‘rehabilitation’ looming, he must save others from twisted desires by wearing the mask of a Phantom Thief. Persona 5 Royal is available for Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Persona 5 Royal is also Steam Deck Verified. Check out the new Persona 5 Royal accolade trailer here. Soul Hackers 2 Up to 50% off physical and digital versions By the way Soul Hackers 2 Explore a supernatural RPG with elegant summoners and dark dangers lurking under the neon lights of a cyberpunk Japan. It’s up to the agents of Aion to decipher fate and save the world from Apocalypse! Soul Hackers 2 is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC and Steam. A brand new accolade trailer by Soul Hackers 2 is available here: https://youtu.be/mCUFAvgPprQ Shin Megami Tensei V (Nintendo Switch) Up to 50% off physical (Standard) and digital (Digital Deluxe Edition) versions. Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster (Nintendo Switch, Steam and PlayStation 4) Up to 60% off all Remaster and Digital Deluxe Editions Persona 5 Strikers (Nintendo Switch and Steam) Up to 60% off Digital Deluxe and Standard Editions Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (Nintendo Switch and Steam) 40% off digital versions * Please note that discounts and special offers may differ in each store, please check current prices with your retailer. In addition to Black Friday deals on ATLUS’s most popular titles, fans can get up to 40% off select officially licensed merchandise at Shop Atlus. The discounts will start on November 25, visit https://shopatlus.com/.

Source: ATLUS via PLAION