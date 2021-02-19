Football is a matter of moments. Much depends on the emotional state, the coconut, speaking in colloquial terms. Just over two weeks ago, the Athletics of Cholo it seemed that he had the League practically won despite being ahead the entire second round. The unexpected defeat suffered by those of Zidane before him I raised in Valdebebas (1-2), and the triumph of Atleti in Ipurua before him Eibar (with an imaginary penalty awarded to Luis Suarez in the penultimate minute), three days before, and the one achieved in the Ramon de Carranza before him Cadiz, placed him in a privileged situation with the title shot after leaving the Madrid and to Barcelona ten points behind (and on top with fewer games played!).

But it is already known that Madrid is diesel in this chase, while the rojiblancos are not used to sailing with their backpack loaded with stones. In fact, a week later the dynamics changed. Zidane’s men saved three points in an epic way Huesca with two goals from Varane, while Atleti left two gold points in the Wanda before him Celtic with a last goal of Ferreyra. Those two lost points opened the ban on the illusion for the comeback … and the hunt for the leader.

Casemiro beats Oblak with a head in the Valdebebas derby on December 12 (2-0).

Atleti’s rebounding triumph in grenade made them think they had already regained their momentum to win towards the title, but the postponed match of Orriols before him I raised again reflected the true reality (1-1). Atleti gets nervous when they see the shadow of Madrid approaching, their eternal enemy of the capital, the team that took away what would have been the only ones Champions of their lives, the one that has embittered many league nights with their repeated triumphs in the derbies. In fact, this season only the Cholo warriors have lost in the league to Madrid. In Valdebebas they fell 2-0 and could be more …

Madrid’s accounts are clear. Win tomorrow in Pucela to the Valladolid and hope that hours before, in that Atleti-Levante del Wanda, the neighbors can again leave some point before the granotas. And don’t forget, next week the leaders will visit the stadium of The ceramic before him Villarreal, which at home is a strong rival. If Madrid win in Valdebebas to Real society On March 1, he could reach the 7-M derby at the Metropolitano with the option to win and put the League on fire. Etna has just erupted. The volcano of the championship will not be less if Atleti continues to doubt and Madrid commands. There is League.