Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla face off this Saturday in what will undoubtedly be the great game of LaLiga Santander matchday 18. The rojiblancos have the opportunity to take points away from a direct rival in the upper part of the table and they know that they cannot fail after losing the derby.
To try to get those three points, Simeone will make changes regarding the Bernabéu game, some by obligation and others by decision.
He is not the same Oblak from other seasons and has conceded more goals than is usual for him, 18 in 16 league games. But still he is a fundamental pillar of this Atleti and sooner or later he will win points with his saves.
With the losses of Savic and Giménez, Felipe is having minutes but if he wants to make things difficult for Simeone and his teammates and not leave the starting lineup, he will have to take better advantage of his opportunities. Tomorrow he will have one more in a match of height.
The French player could go back to playing center-back, a position in which he performs but is not his and that shows in the small details. However, Giménez is not ruled out and if he enters the call he could start from the beginning in this position.
The defense will be completed by Mario Hermoso. The Spanish player will be the left-handed central but if Simeone opts for a defense of four then they have many options to be a winger ahead of Lodi. In either case, you must improve your performance.
As in the case of Mario Hermoso, Marcos Llorente will start, we will see if as a right back in a defense of four as in the Bernabéu or if Simeone bets on the defense of three and is positioned as a lane. Llorente the closer you are to the area, the more dangerous it is.
It does not matter if he is good, bad or regular, Simeone will always trust Koke to hand him the reins of the team’s game. For the sake of Atleti, Koke must find his best version as soon as possible or even Cholo may end up sending him to the bench, something that would be more than surprising.
The Argentine player is alternating good performances with other more irregular ones. De Paul will carry the handle of the game with Koke and a good part of the team’s plays will go through his boots.
Until his injury, Lemar was one of the highlights of Atleti and if he manages to return to that great version that he showed, it will be the best news that the rojiblanco team could have. Tomorrow it will start from the beginning.
Carrasco will be in the left-handed lane. The Belgian is another of the fixed, in the 15 league games he has played he has scored 2 goals and has distributed 4 assists. He is one of the players with more speed and overflow, but sometimes his teammates do not accompany him.
With Griezmann injured, Ángel Correa would advance his position and play as second striker. The sacrifice and dedication of the Argentine are irreproachable but he must have more weight in the game and be more decisive for his team.
The eleven would be completed by Luis Suárez, who would be the starter again. The Uruguayan was substituted in the Champions League match against Porto and the match began on the bench against Madrid. The gunman has 7 league goals.
A Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
#Atletis #eleven #face #Sevilla #Griezmann #Suárez
Leave a Reply