Atlético de Madrid finalizes a market where Cavani’s surprise can jump. That operation would be the icing on the cake to a unique summer. The mattress club has retained its most key players, except Morata, and has signed three key players. There is no doubt that the main one is that of Suárez, but the Madrilenians have also reinforced the goal with Grbic and have tied up a Carrasco who was devastating. Three intelligent and necessary movements to bet on a transition with the great novelty of the Uruguayan up front.

This strategy is totally opposite to that of other summers, where Atleti preferred to opt for 8 incorporations with different roles as happened in 2019-20. The rojiblanco team is also fleeing from large investments since it joined Joao Félix from Benfica in exchange for 120 million euros. The proof is that Suárez will only cost him several variables and Grbic was the result of an exchange with the goalkeeper of the subsidiary Álex Dos Santos who left for Lokomotiva in Zagreb.

Along the same lines, the signings of Carrasco and Suárez take precedence over the label with which the Portuguese arrived the previous season. And it is that from Wanda now they choose to ensure the present so that the future continues to grow. For now, the result is being impeccable: the great win against Granada confirms that this commitment to Suárez can be historic.

SOCCER 20/21

CHEMA DIAZ (DAILY AS)



The red-and-white parish has the right to be excited because, at least in this transfer market, Atleti has played its cards well. Of course, the definitive bomb would be Cavani to whom his environment is selling to various clubs. Meanwhile, Simeone’s men respond on the field.

