Just when the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo definitively breaking with Manchester United to join Atlético de Madrid and becoming the bombshell of the transfer market had taken on more body, the mattress fans have decided to come to the fore to stop the story and show his absolute rejection of an eventual landing of the Portuguese star in the Cívitas Metropolitano. Among other things, they argue that he is a footballer who is in decline, that he is contrary to the values ​​that Atlético embodies, that he has no sense of belonging to the club and that he would always be poorly received and little recognized.

The International Union of Peñas del Atlético, which links more than 300 groups of supporters of the mattress group, has issued a statement this Wednesday that leaves no room for doubt about what the mattress fans feel about the figure of the Madeira crack. “We express our absolute rejection of Cristiano Ronaldo, who represents the antithesis of the values ​​that constitute the hallmarks of our Atleti, such as the effort, generosity, simplicity and humility of those who want to defend our values,” affirm the followers.

In addition, they brand the five-time Ballon d’Or as “a player in frank decline” and highlight that “to his (the player’s) misfortune, the sense of belonging to the Atlético feeling is not something that is within his reach, so he could never achieve our affection or recognition. For all this, they ask the club to “reject the possible hiring of him, if at any time it has been considered.”

Although from Cristiano’s environment rumors continue to feed about his eventual return to Madrid to play for Atlético, his perhaps favorite victim when he shone in the merengue team, in the Metropolitano club the version so far is different.

On Tuesday, precisely, President Enrique Cerezo spoke about the topic of the day and was quite clear, although without completely closing the door on the former Madrid player. “I don’t know who invented Cristiano’s story, but it’s practically impossible for him to come,” said the president during a tribute to the Barcelona ’92 Olympians at the Sports Museum.

He also referred to the future of Antoine Griezmann, who would have to leave so that Cristiano could enter. When questioned about whether the Frenchman was for sale, Cerezo was resounding, in his own way: «As far as I know, no. It seems that it is assumed that there is an open door and it is not. If the rumors continue to increase, it will seem that it is real, but it is not.