And now that? At Atlético they had the day of the Shareholders’ Meeting marked in red which was held this Friday and, after the unanimous approval of the capital increase, it can be said that the summer has begun. Makes just over a month since Simeone’s team conquered the League and since then everything has been calm. There have been certain movements, but everything is very similar to how it was left on May 22. After the meeting, the planned plan is launched by the entity.

Despite the economic injection, the club has already warned that It will not be a summer of waste or flashy signings. The expansion will serve to cover holes caused by the crisis and to give continuity to the project. That is to say, that none of the stars come out. But there will be some incorporation. The sports management seeks a goalkeeper, a forward and a midfielder who, if nothing goes wrong, It will be Rodrigo de Paul.

Talks with Udinese are well advanced and the 27-year-old footballer conveyed his desire to sign for Atlético weeks ago. Simeone It has also been involved in the operation and contacted the Argentine media, which is now disputing the America Cup. But the rojiblanco club was clear that even the shareholders’ meeting could not really make a move. Now yes, the last step will be taken for the signing of the international, although it will not be a matter of hours.

Renewals, departures … and no departures

At the same time, the entity has some conversations pending with members of the League champion bloc. A) Yes, Simeone, whose relationship with the club ends in 2022, will sign a new renewal until 2024. Y Marcos Llorente, after his explosion as a crack, will also see his situation improved with a new contract that scares flies. These two situations were discussed before the coach went on vacation and the footballer went to the Eurocup, but again this step was lacking at the executive level.

This enlargement, on the other hand, deactivates the way to obtain income that most directly affected sports: the sale of an important footballer. What has happened in other summers, this time should not be necessary. The loan of Morata it will leave 10 million in the coffers and there will be some more exit, but not of the footballers labeled as essential. Only Saul could open the door if you come up with a proposal that satisfies all parties.

From there, men like Vrsaljko and Vitolo do have options to go out and if it happened, a replacement would be sought for them. The rest of the efforts are now focused on the goalkeeper and the forward accompanying Oblak and Suárez, since Grbic will leave on loan and Dembélé, who came to fill the vacancy of Diego Costa, ended his loan.