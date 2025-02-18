The ‘Neverazo’ to Munuera Montero and the analysis that the RFEF makes now of its situation after it transcended an alleged conflict of interest due those shared in the days before the Madrid derby in which he asks “arbitral harassment.”

The mattresses spread around 20.00 on Tuesday a brief message in the X account with the following text: “The machinery has been running for several weeks and crushing everything that is put on their way. Let’s see who is the brave who teaches justice knowing that it can be the next … “a brief message that seems to point to the latest news of the collegiate.

“#Stopacosoar Bitraya”, is the label that closes a brief message accompanied by the following image:

Image shared by Atlético de Madrid on the afternoon of Tuesday. X @Atleti

The statements of Atlético de Madrid in this tweet They seem directly to Munuera MonteroReferee del Osasuna – Real Madrid who expelled Jude Bellingham and from which on Tuesday they have transcended an alleged business relationship contrary to the Ethical Code of the RFEF.

As appeared in his LinkedIn account now eliminated, the collegiate reflected to be “founder” by Talentus Sporta company with alleged commercial links with some of the great institutions and clubs in the world of football.

In a usual and protocol exercise, the RFEF has taken care of an analysis of the situation in which Munuera Montero actively collaborates.