Match by match, Atlético has reached the last day depending on itself to be champion. If you win in Valladolid, the League is yours. If not, he will have to wait for Real Madrid to play. But the rojiblancos’ plan is to add the three points and not look to any other field. For the final challenge, Simeone has taken the entire squad to PucelaAlthough some of them will not be able to play, but he wants all of his to be there in case there is a title to celebrate.

Of the 23 footballers who have slept in Valladolid (the 22 of the first team and San Román), Cholo knows that he will not be able to count on Savic, due to sanction, nor Lemar, due to injury. The Montenegrin, perhaps the most outstanding defender of the season, will be replaced by another reliable value, Giménez, who only physical problems have prevented him from being indisputable. For the Frenchman, also a mainstay of the team since its launch last fall, will continue Saúl, starter in the last appointments.

The bet, therefore, will include those who have led the team to this decisive moment. For example, everything indicates that João Felix he will wait his turn on the bench. Against Osasuna he entered to shake and put quality to the final stretch of the comeback. But Correa and Luis Suárez point to eleven in attack.

Possible Atlético de Madrid lineup today

The first big question is the system with which Simeone will start. For what was rehearsed, it could be with three centrals, although the versatility of its pieces makes can switch to 4-4-2 or 4-3-3 very easily. Saúl and Carrasco, for example, can take turns on the left. The Belgian is sweet and every time he steps into the area he is a danger for the rival.

In this way, the eleven of Simeone to conquer the League can be: Oblak; Trippier, Giménez, Felipe, Hermoso, Saúl; Llorente, Koke, Carrasco; Correa and Luis Suárez.

For Valladolid, Sergio plans to bet on Masip; Janko, Kiko Olivas, El Yamiq, Olaza; Óscar Plano, Joaquín, Roque Mesa, Toni Villa; Weissman and Marcos André.