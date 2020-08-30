He Athletic He has before him a summer that is nothing like that of a year ago. If the one of 2019 it was a transfer market plagued by changes, with the departure of the old guard of Simeone and the beginning of a new cycle, he current goes through the intention of keep to the most precious pieces and try to achieve some reinforcement in the weakest areas after passing through the box of players who are considered replaceable.

At the moment the only important sale has been that of Caio Henrique to Monaco (eight million plus two in variables) and the only arrival is that of Ivo Grbic in goal (about six million) to supply Adam (he goes free). Not many more signings are expected, except to close the continuity of Carrasco, one of the players most outstanding after the break, some soccer player in the center of the field, with the name of Marc Roca marked in red and a player with goal for the front. For this you have to speed up the output operation, but always with the idea of ​​continuing this year not to touch the spine.

Simeone defined as a transition year a 2019-20 exercise with the loss of Godín, Juanfran, Filipe and Lucas behind, which made it necessary to practically completely remodel the defense, Rodrigo’s goodbye after a first bright year as an anchor to the midfield and the departure of Griezmann, the great star and the rojiblanco top scorer of the last five seasons. A year of adaptation in which to assemble the eight new pieces, nine counting Carrasco’s return in January and which has been a headache for the technician. The changes in defense for example they were accompanied by the first Zamora not won by Oblak in five years, the worst Pichichi in the League since 1999 (Morata with 12 goals) and an increase drastic in matches ending in tie that cost countless points and prevented them from competing for something else.

A step forward

But now, with the Felipe, Trippier, Lodi, Llorente, Carrasco or João Félix fully settled in the Cholo methodology, the great objective is not lose anyone of the untouchables. And for suitors it will not be, since Oblak, Giménez, Saúl, Thomas, João Félix and company do not stop receiving offers. He Athletic refers to his respective clauses termination, with 120 million of the Slovenian meta as a barrier to the Chelsea and the 50 million of the Ghanaian, figure that is intended to increase, which seem to scare away Arsenal.

To be able to reinforce that midfield, since Llorente arrived as a pivot, but it has ended up blooming like offensive player, and the front, with Morata and Diego Costa living alarming scoring droughts, you have to carry out exits. A right back, the possible sale of Beautiful if some powerful offer comes, a band player (Lemar, Vitolo, Correa…) or the march of members like Diego Costa or Herrera If it satisfies all parties, it could be that cheap gasoline to undertake signings.

What Simeone is clear about is that after carrying out that year of transition, it is time to continue counting on a solid block in order to take a step forward. Koke, Oblak, Giménez and Saúl They have already had to evolve in their leadership in the dressing room in a first year without heavyweights like Godín, Juanfran, Filipe or Griezmann and this year they face the most facts. In addition to the evolution of João Félix, called to be the next star of the team, from Lodi or Llorente, will depend a good part on the successes of the rojiblanco team.