The Athletics faces the Chelsea in a key game. Not only because of the importance of Champions, but also by the mental aspect of The league. Those of Simeone they want to remove the thorn of premature elimination in the previous edition of the maximum continental competition. Taking a background, the mattress team has taken the measure of the English team in big games. First, because they beat him 1-4 in the final of the Super Cup of the UEFA. A bulky result that began to mark a turning point in the red-and-white parish in order to beat the greats.

In this way, another date indicated in the calendar against Chelsea was in 2013-14 eliminating them in the semifinals of the Champions League. 0-0 and 1-3 going to the final in a night that will also go down in memory of the colchoneros. These antecedents invite to believe in Simeone’s pupils.

An already known referee

German Felix Brych does not bring good memories to Atlético. The German sent off for a double yellow Arda Turan in 2015 in the return of the quarterfinals of the Champions League at the Santiago Bernabéu. They have also agreed at the Camp Nou. ‘El Niño’ was sent off in the 35th minute of the game for two doubtful fouls.