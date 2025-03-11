Atlético de Madrid wanted to send a message of harangue and encouragement to his fans on Monday in a spectacular motivating video prepared for the transcendental derby of the round of 16 of the Champions Leaguand Before Real Madrid next Wednesday in the Metropolitan: “Nothing is written.”

In a night message in its official channels, with a video of 32 seconds, the club appeals to the Metropolitan, whose lights are lit at the beginning of the images, in which the Atlétic The smoke of the receptions of his hobby with flares in the most important matches of its recent history in the modern Madrid field.

Then, the molten to black for a moment and the images of the first leg played at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, of several sets of the match, of the gestures of Diego Simeone and, finally, of the goal of Julián Alvarez and the celebration of the Argentine attacker, when he overprints In the image the motto ‘Nothing is written’.

Against the history of the European competition, where Madrid has taken the most transcendental duels of recent years between the two teams in the capital, The rojiblanco team needs to overcome the 2-1 of the first leg to advance to the quarterfinals.