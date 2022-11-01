PreviousLive Chronicle

The Champions League has ended up reducing Atlético to a home team. They only have the League and the Cup left to try to dignify a fateful season just a couple of weeks before the World Cup break. Europe has portrayed an irregular team, unable to sign a round match neither at home nor away. He signed his European epitaph in Porto against a team for which it seemed enough to wait for the multitude of concessions offered by his clueless rival. Quite a paradox for a team that has carved out its successes with Simeone as the great master who plunders the opponent’s mistakes. His continental burial maliciously linked with All Souls’ Day and even with the dark clothing of his coach. When the landscape darkens for Atlético, he does it fully. A draw would have been enough because Leverkusen and Bruges drew 0-0 at the BayArena.

two Fábio Cardoso, Evanilson (Toni Martínez, min. 81), Pepê (Rodrigo Conceicao, min. 88), Zaidu Sanusi (Wendell, min. 52), Stephen Eustáquio, Marko Grujic, Mehdi Taremi, Wanderson Galeno (Bernardo Pereira Folha, min. . 89), Otavinho (Gonçalo Borges, min. 89), Diogo Costa and Marcano 1 Griezmann, João Félix (Matheus Cunha, min. 60), Saúl (Carrasco, min. 60), Savic, Correa (Pablo Barrios Rivas, min. 85), De Paul, Oblak, Reinildo Mandava, Giménez, Nahuel Molina and Witsel goals 1-0 min. 5: Mehdi Taremi. 2-0 min. 24: Stephen Eustace. 2-1 min. 94: Marcano (pp). See also 725 students benefit from the Hemaya program Referee Daniele Orsato Yellow cards Marko Grujic (min. 38), Reinildo Mandava (min. 41), Savic (min. 48) and De Paul (min. 68)

The role in the great European competition has ousted Atlético to last place in a group in which neither Porto, nor Bruges, nor Leverkusen can boast of having a better squad than the rojiblancos. The setback in terms of image and prestige is devastating. Only one game won and two draws out of six games played. Five rickety points that have taken him out of Europe for the remainder of the season.

The bump is vintage, recharged with high doses of pessimism and disappointment that fuel the debate about whether the Simeone era is closer to the end than to a new reconstruction. The symptoms offered in Portugal do not invite optimism. He needed to win to opt for the Europa League dispute and he didn’t even come close. He was outclassed from start to finish. He did not care about the presence of João Félix forming an attack with Griezmann.

At O Dragão, Atlético presented themselves as a soul in pain, still emotionally hammered by the recent setbacks of Carrasco’s ill-fated penalty against Leverkusen and the painful defeat of Cádiz. The pass to nobody that De Paul gave after the kick-off was a harbinger of what happened. Atlético did not have two passes, nor did it have a half. Even less defensive rigor. The fragility exhibited betrayed a group without a pulse, hopelessly knocked out with each blow it receives. And when his rival did not do enough to tip him, Simeone’s footballers gave them to him.

It did not matter that Savic and Giménez formed, the coach’s fetish couple. Both were protagonists of the gifts that defined the duel when the half hour had not yet been completed. First it was the Uruguayan, along with Saúl, who did not read a filtered pass from Otavio. Nor was Nahuel Molina aware of Taremi’s arrival behind him to cross the trajectory of Evanilson’s bitten shot. So blushing was the final production of the goal as the beginning of the gestation. A comfortable transition, with the Porto players running in the free field until they reached the vicinity of Oblak’s area. The Slovenian goalkeeper prevented further humiliation. He had to take a shot from Galeno, off foot, that offered the entire goal to the often Brazilian winger. The play had been engineered by Saúl with a loss in a bad delivery on the balcony of the area.

It didn’t take long for Atlético to invite Porto to score. This time it was Savic who botched a running clearance with Galeno harassing him on the side of the area. The offering was culminated with a center back and a dry and explosive shot from Eustaquio. Another nail for the coffin.

Two goals in less than half an hour received by a team without rebellion. Out of himself and out of context, without assuming the reality that he lives and had to face and resolve. With his head still ruminating his European penance more than put in a game that required at least a greater competitive pride. Sign by sign, there was hardly a trace of the identity that Simeone has cultivated in these 10 long years. The necessary rebellion in the face of the debacle that was brewing was testimonial. Only in the final minutes, with Porto recreating himself, was he able to annoy the unprecedented, for almost an hour, Diogo Costa.

It was a bad sign for Atlético that Oblak was their best player. Between his interventions and the poor aim of Porto’s attackers, they avoided a major mockery. The Portuguese champion’s own goal that closed the scoring in injury time was a diabolical wink. It had to be his rival who scored. The last shovel of his European burial.

