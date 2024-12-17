Throughout the almost centenary history of the Spanish League, never has a team that has sailed ten points below the leader been able to recover the disadvantage to end up lifting the title. But in this life there is a first time for everything and the Atlético de Madrid fans, after Sunday’s victory against Getafe (1-0) and Barcelona’s defeat a few hours later against Leganés (0-1), dream ( and wide awake) with the idea that Simeone and his troops could be the first to sign the feat. Co-leaders despite having played one game less than the blaugranas and one point above Real Madrid after their slip in Vallecas, the colchoneros have eaten up in less than two months the mattress on which Hansi Flick’s players have slept since At the end of October they will distance Cholo’s team by those ten points. A boost thanks to a streak of six wins, one after the other. At the door of the Christmas break, Atlético does not give up and the championship does seem this season, finally, a fight between the big three. Although neither Simeone nor his team move an inch from the hackneyed “game by game” discourse, Atlético has delivered a coup and invites its faithful to think about something other than finishing in the top four at the end of the season. Something unimaginable on October 27 after, in a disastrous match in which they could have ended up thrashed, the rojiblancos left the Betis field defeated (0-1). It was matchday 11 and a day earlier Barcelona had surpassed Madrid at the Bernabéu (0-4), gaining a six-point advantage over the whites and ten over Cholo’s team. Fifty days after the Benito Villamarín disaster, at the Metropolitano the horizon can be seen with a smile. Related News standard No This is how the classification goes: Barça gets the flu, Atlético puts in the turbo and Madrid is a diesel Ángel Luis Menéndez Azulgranas and colchoneros, tied at the top, play for the lead on Saturday in MontjuïcAfter the Andalusian fiasco, their only defeat in this League, Atlético has chained six celebrations (Las Palmas, Alavés, Seville and Getafe, at home; Mallorca and Valladolid, away). A promotion that has coincided with the collapse of a Barça very far away, in terms of results, play and sensations, from the one that surprised at the beginning of the season. Since the end of October, the Blaugranas have played seven games (one more than the Madrid team as they went ahead one day due to their participation in the Spanish Super Cup) in which they have only been able to add 8 points (two wins, two draws, three losses). , ten less than the team coached by the Argentine. A jump in Atlético’s classification that, curiously, has coincided with the silence of its cheering stands, on strike until last Sunday due to the club’s sanctions after the incidents in the derby. Lack of support that, on the other hand, Barça seems to have accused, which also does not have the chants of its own, expelled from Montjuic by Joan Laporta until they pay the numerous sanctions imposed on the club for their chants. A void that the president tried to fill against Leganés with the music of a brass band, a decision that did not please a fan who is not up for parties and who were suddenly assailed by doubts. And even more so given the threat of the visit of Simeone’s team in their best moment next Saturday.=

