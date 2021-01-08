The snowstorm has changed Atlético’s routine prior to games. Finally, the team will not concentrate today as planned, but the players will sleep at their homes and are scheduled for tomorrow morning. The displacements in Madrid are being complicated because of the snowfall and it has been decided to wait.

The storm Filomena is leaving an absolutely white landscape in the capital and even the City Council has asked citizens not to leave home because of the red alert. In addition, traffic cuts are occurring on some streets and highways.

This is how Cerro del Espino was this morning.

ATHLETIC OF MADRID



In this way, the new plan is that the players will meet tomorrow morning, and until then the announcement of Atlético will not be made public. João Félix and Giménez, who ended up injured in Cornellà, and Trippier, after the precautionary suspension of their punishment for a gambling issue, are expected there.