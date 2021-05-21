Last stop. The roller coaster that this League has meant for Atlético arrives at the destination station and does so with the alirón in mattress hands. A victory in the Jose Zorrilla, in front of a Valladolid with remote options of salvation, supposes the conquest of the eleventh title in the history of the club. Big words, so much so that it is impossible not to feel some vertigo. That is why Simeone showed himself in the preview as if it were any given week, trying to reduce the heart rate and give his team the necessary peace of mind to finish the job.

For him final assault on the League the Argentine coach has two sensitive casualties, that of a pillar in defense like Montenegrin Stefan Savic, who meets a cycle of reprimands, and that of a good option in attack such as the French Thomas Lemar, who does not arrive in time to recover from his physical problems. Giménez and Saúl They are emerging as substitutes in an eleven that otherwise will be gala, without the Portuguese Joao Félix, one of the media focuses of the week as a result of a hypothetical exchange with Barça for Griezmann that the club has denied.

Zorrilla, a scenario in which in 1984 Atlético was beaten (3-0) in the second leg of the final of that ephemeral League Cup, but in which they have not lost in the League since 2008, could now acquire a new symbolism in mattress history. In case of a happy ending for Simeone’s pupils, he would join other alien stadiums in which the red and white alirón, such as the Camp Nou, the Santiago Bernabéu, the Nova Creu Alta de Sabadell or the disappeared Sarriá and Nervión.

Meanwhile, the Valladolid must not only win the leader, but wait for each Huesca and Elche stumbling blocks to achieve a salvation that right now seems like a chimera. Even more so taking into account a more than delicate sporting and emotional moment. The disputed Sergio González does not have two key players for such a company, such as the sanctioned Roberto and Rubén Alcaraz, in addition to the injured Raúl García, Orellana and Kenan Kodro.