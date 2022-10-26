Atlético, without Champions: the heart attack penalty that could change history

Porto qualified for the round of 16 of the Champions Leagueafter the

Atletico Madrid draw 2-2 with Bayer Leverkusen, this Wednesday in the penultimate day of the group stage of the continental tournament.

Leverkusen went ahead twice with goals from Moussa Diabi (9) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (29), to which Atlético responded with goals from Yannick Carrasco (22) and Rodrigo De Paul (50) to achieve a draw that eliminated Atlético and qualified Porto, winner 4-0 in Bruges in the other Group B match.

A penalty missed by Yannick Carrasco With the match already over, even with a rebound from Saúl Ñíguez’s crossbar, they completed the elimination of Atlético de Madrid.

