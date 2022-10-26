Saturday, October 29, 2022
Atlético, without Champions: the heart attack penalty that could change history

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 26, 2022
in Sports
Athletico Madrid

THE frustration of Cholo Simeone.

In the last moment of the match, Simeone’s team missed the great opportunity.

Porto qualified for the round of 16 of the Champions Leagueafter the
Atletico Madrid draw 2-2 with Bayer Leverkusen, this Wednesday in the penultimate day of the group stage of the continental tournament.

Leverkusen went ahead twice with goals from Moussa Diabi (9) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (29), to which Atlético responded with goals from Yannick Carrasco (22) and Rodrigo De Paul (50) to achieve a draw that eliminated Atlético and qualified Porto, winner 4-0 in Bruges in the other Group B match.

A penalty missed by Yannick Carrasco With the match already over, even with a rebound from Saúl Ñíguez’s crossbar, they completed the elimination of Atlético de Madrid.

