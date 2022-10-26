Atlético, without Champions: the heart attack penalty that could change history

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
THE frustration of Cholo Simeone.
THE frustration of Cholo Simeone.
In the last moment of the match, Simeone’s team missed the great opportunity.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 26, 2022, 04:16 PM
Porto qualified for the round of 16 of the Champions Leagueafter the
Atletico Madrid draw 2-2 with Bayer Leverkusen, this Wednesday in the penultimate day of the group stage of the continental tournament.
Leverkusen went ahead twice with goals from Moussa Diabi (9) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (29), to which Atlético responded with goals from Yannick Carrasco (22) and Rodrigo De Paul (50) to achieve a draw that eliminated Atlético and qualified Porto, winner 4-0 in Bruges in the other Group B match.
A penalty missed by Yannick Carrasco With the match already over, even with a rebound from Saúl Ñíguez’s crossbar, they completed the elimination of Atlético de Madrid.
SPORTS
more sports news
October 26, 2022, 04:16 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Atlético #Champions #heart #attack #penalty #change #history
Leave a Reply