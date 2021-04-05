The Athletic had half a league in his pocket after the dispute of the first 19 games of the championship. With a frantic rate of scoring, at a rate of 50 units at the halfway point of the championship, something only seen in the 2013-14 campaign, that of the last colchonero alirón, Simeone’s team sailed steadily through the regularity tournament, in the middle of the doubts of Real Madrid and Barça.

Beyond a gourmand booty of 16 wins, two draws and only one defeat, the derby against Real Madrid at the Alfredo Di Stéfano, the feelings at Atlético invited optimism, with a more offensive proposal, appropriate to the presence of an area devourer like Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan striker seemed reborn after his controversial departure from Barça, also helped by the step forward in the game of the rojiblanco team.

While Atlético boasted of leadership, Pichichi and Zamora, Barça arrived in February mired in a certain feeling of depression, after the defeat in the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic and the defeat of PSG at the Camp Nou in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. For its part, Madrid was also sinking into doubt after a certain recovery at the end of the year, saying goodbye to the Cup and Super Cup and losing to Levante at home.

With advantages of around a dozen points and some pending game due to the chaoticness of the calendar due to the covid-19, the League seemed on track in favor of Atlético, but the statement that the seasons are very long is much more than a helpful topic for coaches and footballers. A veritable plague of positives for coronavirus and several injuries left Simeone’s team in a box, which lasted until the black week of double confrontation against Levante. The Granota team snatched five points in just a few days from the leader, who since then began to exhibit some other symptoms of vertigo. These sensations were also transferred to a much more conservative proposal.

Beyond the tactical drawing of three centrals, which worked and was very good during some sections of the course, the truth is that the change resided in the height of the field in which that line was located and in the problems to have the two best lanes: Trippier and Carrasco. The Englishman missed almost a dozen games after a sanction from the English federation for a gambling issue and forced him to improvise with Marcos Llorente placeholder image, with what this implied in terms of the loss of the physical freshness of the Madrilenian on the right flank of the medullary, where it had exploded. For his part, the Belgian was also killed in several duels between the covid and an injury and forced solutions that did not fit in the same way as Lodi or Saúl, in an alarming state.

Different dynamics



The Madrid derby of the second round at the Metropolitano could be the turning point, but Atlético missed a victory that they had opposed during an hour of play and that was diluted with the step back in the final section and the equalizer ‘in extremis’ by Benzema. In recent weeks, while Atlético, with teams too far from the opposing area and therefore from the areas where Suárez is decisive, has only been able to tie 16 of the last 30 points, the Barça exhibits an impressive league streak, with 48 points from the last 54 possible. Koeman has managed to rearm a Barça ship that seemed adrift through the youth and leadership of a reborn Messi. At the same time, Zidane has managed to support a Madrid that does not shine but adds nine days without losing and 23 of 27 points in that time.

Nine days from the end of the League, the big three reach the final race under the sign of maximum equality, but with different dynamics. However, if Atlético has stood out for something in the decade of ‘Cholo’ on the bench, it is because of their resistance to adversity. He already showed it in 2014 by conquering at the Camp Nou and against Barça, the most difficult yet, a League that had become very complicated for him. For the moment, he is already thinking about visiting Betis at Villamarín with an eye on what happens in the classic of the next day in the white fiefdom.