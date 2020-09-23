Atlético urgently needs a goal. The last season his top scorer was Morata, who scored 16 goals between all competitions, being the top scorer of the team with the worst figure since 1999. For this reason, the rojiblancos want to reinforce their attack with a battering ram of guarantees and the chosen one has been Luis Suárez. The forward of the Barça You have unlocked your departure and your arrival at the Metropolitan is practically done. A priori, it seems an advantageous operation and more if we take into account Uruguayan figures: 29 goals per season.

Suárez has scored 406 goals in 612 games in Europe in 14 campaigns, which gives an exact average of 29 targets per course. A figure within the reach of very few strikers in the world. The charrúa began its trajectory in the Old Continent in Holland. Specifically in Groningen, where he arrived in the 2006-07 season from Nacional de Montevideo. In the year you were there played 37 games and scored 15 goals.

That caught the attention of the mighty Ajax, who recruited him to reinforce his attack. Stayed in Amsterdam three and a half years, in which played 159 duels and scored 111 goals, what gives an average of almost 32 goals per course. In his first season, 2007-08, he played 44 games and scored 22 goals. His second year he participated in 43 games and scored 28 goals. His best season in the ‘ajacied’ team was 2009-10, in which he scored 49 goals in 48 games, more than one goal per game.. In the first half of the 2010-11 campaign, he played 24 games and scored 12 goals.

In January 2011 he made the leap to one of the five major European leagues, reaching the Premier to play for Liverpool. At Anfield spent three and a half seasons, participating in 133 games and scoring 82 goals, an average of more than 23 goals per season. In the second part of the 2010-11 season, he played 13 games and scored four goals. In his first full campaign at the English club, he appeared in 39 games and scored 17 goals. The following season he increased both his number of matches and goals, playing 44 duels and scoring 30 goals. However, His most prolific season with the ‘reds’ was the last, 2013-14, in which he scored 31 goals in 37 games, all of them in the league, which earned him to be the Premier’s top scorer and, moreover, take the Golden Boot that year.

In the summer of 2014 he signed for Barcelona and was definitely installed in the elite of the continent’s scorers.. In Barcelona He has been in six seasons, in which he has scored 198 goals in 283 games. This figure places him as the third top scorer in the history of the Blaugrana club, only behind César (230) and Messi (634). His first year at Barcelona he played 43 games and scored 25 goals. The 2015-16 campaign was the highest scorer in his time at the Culé entity and throughout his career, as he scored 59 goals in 53 games. Of them, 40 were in LaLiga, proclaiming themselves top scorer in the competition and winning their second Golden Boot. In the following course he played 51 duels and scored 37 goals. In the 2017-18 season he repeated the number of games (51), but reduced his goal score to 31. Two years ago he played 49 games and scored 25 goals. Finally, Last year, despite suffering a serious injury that had him unemployed for several months, he participated in 36 games, scoring 21 goals. The fact that football was stopped for three months because of the coronavirus allowed him to miss fewer games than in a normal season.