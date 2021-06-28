Atlético outlines its preseason just over ten days after returning to work. A return that will bring an important novelty: And it is that, although the rojiblancos will make a stay in Los Ángeles de San Rafael, Segovia, as always, Atlético will only stay there one week and not two, as was customary in all pre-Covid summers. But, as is known, Simeone is a man of cabal and last season, marked precisely by COVID, he only spent a week with his players in Segovia … In May he would be proclaimed League champion, perhaps this cut has to do with that.

The ‘Profe’ Ortega always defines this stay as his ‘laboratory’ in which the physical principles of the entire season are established. With the Eurocup and the Copa América taking place, Simeone will be able to count on few first-team troops (Oblak, Savic, Arias, Vitolo, Saúl and little else) who will be incorporated throughout the summer, as they eliminate their respective teams and will do progressive work.

Atlético has already defined what its plan will be this summer because, in addition to the week in San Rafael, it will play five games before the start of LaLiga, which will be on August 13. The first of them will be in Burgo de Osma, on the 23rd, which will close those first two weeks of work, although the second of them the team will remain in Cerro del Espino and not in Segovia. Then they will play on the 28th against Salzburg and on the 31st against Wolfsburg. Those two games will be those that Atlético will play ‘outside of Spain’, in this preseason that is still marked by COVID. Carranza will play on August 4 and on August 8 a match in Israel, a week before starting this League in which he will defend the title.

Atlético’s preseason schedule:

July 23th: Burgo de Osma.

28 of July: Salzburg.

July 31st: Wolfsburg.

August 4th: Carranza.

August 8: party in Israel.