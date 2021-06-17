Atlético is in no hurry to close its squad for the 2021-22 season. The bulk of the team will continue and it only needs to give a few tweaks. They will not be many, but they will be important. In this summer market, quality will prevail over the number of players that may arrive. Atlético is the league champion and the one that comes has to be to improve what is in the rojiblanco team. With regard to departures, Torreira and Dembélé end their contract. There is nothing said about it, although right now it seems difficult that they can continue.

Vitolo ends contract next season and Atlético wants to get money for him. The problem is that his record is very high and is not available to many teams. Rather of very few. Vitolo’s departure is one of the great workhorses of this summer at Atlético. The other will be Saul. The midfielder wants to leave and the club’s CEO, Gil Marín, gives him the option of looking for a team to go to. But Atlético is not going to give away any footballer and neither will it with Saúl. We will see if someone is willing to offer 50 or 60 million for the youth squad. Grbic, on the other hand, has asked the club to leave in order to play. Oblak has not given him any chance to play minutes in either the League or the Champions League. He needs to play and Berta will have to find him a team where he can show his category. Some other player could leave, like Herrera. Vrsaljko also has one more year of contract, although he is not a player who interferes. An offer that may arrive would be studied.

Regarding arrivals, Atlético is close to closing the signing of De Paul, the 27-year-old Argentine midfielder who is so liked by the sports management. Both Berta and Simeone match: it’s the man. In Italy there is talk of a transfer of around 35 million euros. It is an important figure for an entity with financial difficulties. De Paul will arrive as a versatile player, he can play in various positions in the center of the field and combines quality and work. No one in charge of the team doubts: you have to do it yes or yes.

Atlético will incorporate a goalkeeper who will be a substitute for Oblak. There is no other. And whoever signs knows it. There are no secrets in that. Atlético has the best and whoever arrives knows that they will play rather little. But first you have to find Grbic equipment. Before getting in, allow to exit…

And Luis Suárez will have a partner at the top of the attack. In principle it will be a footballer who We could define a low profile, a player that does not cost much, although depending on some operation it could change that profile. Suárez is the starter, but he cannot play the 38 LaLiga games and all of the Champions League games. A goalkeeper, a midfielder and a forward are fixed.

And the market will dictate if Atlético do any more operations. He could prop up his right-back if Vrsaljko finally came out. I could take advantage of one more player who could be interesting in the center of the field. Atlético will incorporate between three and five players. Berta has a job. Slowly but surely.