LaLiga has announced the schedules of the third day of the championship and Atlético-Granada It will be held on Sunday, September 27 at 4:00 p.m. at the Wanda Metropolitano. It will be the debut of Simeone’s men in the domestic competition after not appearing in the first two dates due to his participation in the final phase of the last edition of the Champions League, which was held in Lisbon in August. The rojiblancos fell in the quarterfinals against Leipzig on August 13 and, due to the mandatory rest that all teams must have, they were excused from playing until the last week of this month so that they could do a preseason of at least three weeks after returning from vacation.

So, The matches that the colchoneros were to face with Sevilla last weekend in the Madrid fiefdom and this week with Levante in the Ciutat de Valencia have been postponed until 2021. At the moment, the appointment against the Andalusians is set for January 12 at 9:00 p.m., but it is not official yet. For its part, the duel against the Valencians does not yet have a date to be played. It will depend on the free spaces in the calendar and how far both teams go in the different competitions in which they participate.