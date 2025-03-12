Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid see the faces this Wednesday, March 12 (9:00 p.m.) in a very expected Euroderbi ‘and with many pending accounts on the table. A duel in which they will fight for the ticket to the quarterfinals From a competition that has always fallen on the side of the white team in terms of clashes with mattresses.

A match in which those of Simeone will seek to match the scoreboard, since those of Ancelotti They took the victory in the first leg 2-1. Of course, the rojiblancos will do it with the advantage of playing in the Metropolitan, with all their fans as support.