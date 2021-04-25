Talleres de Córdoba will put its fourth place at risk today, for access to the final phase of the Professional Soccer League Cup, when it visits Atlético Tucumán today, rival that is fighting for that place, with three dates remaining for the conclusion of the regular stage.

The meeting at the Monumental José Fierro will be the last of the Sunday session, from 9:00 p.m., with arbitration by Leandro Rey Hilfer and transmission by TNT Sports.

After beating Unión de Santa Fe (3-0) on the tenth date, the team of “Cacique” Alexander Medina was among the top four in Zone 2 and now must retain that privileged place against an adversary who is playing the last chips to stay in the competition.

Atlético comes from tripping against Boca (1-3) in La Bombonera, a result that left him in eighth place in the group with 12 points, four behind the “T”.

Cordobeses will not be able to count on defender Enzo Díaz or Brazilian forward Guilherme Parede, both injured in the defeat against Emelec of Ecuador, last Thursday, for the South American Cup.

And the tucumanos will not have Cristian “Pichi” Erbes in the midfield, sent off last weekend against Boca.

Probable formations:

Atlético Tucumán: Cristian Lucchetti; Marcelo Ortíz, Mauro Osores, Guillermo Ortíz and Gabriel Risso Patrón; Abel Bustos, Franco Mussis, Guillermo Acosta and Ramiro Ruiz Rodríguez; Leonardo Heredia and Javier Toledo. DT: Omar De Felippe.

Workshops (Córdoba): Marcos Diaz; Nahuel Tenaglia, Rafael Pérez, Piero Hincapie and Ángelo Martino; Federico Navarro and Juan Méndez; Michael Santos, Carlos Auzqui and Franco Fragapane; Diego Valoyes. DT: Alexander Medina.

Referee: Leandro Rey Hilfer.

Stadium: Athletic Tucuman.

Start time: 21.00.

TV: TNT Sports.