After the frustrating defeat in the debut against The Strongest in La Paz, River achieved its first victory in the Copa Libertadores 2023 4-2 against Sporting Cristal at the Monumental for the second date of Group D, last Wednesday, and sought to surpass Independent in the 2023 Professional League to continue with the difference of six points over his immediate pursuer San Lorenzo.
The River Plate set achieved it in the classic against “Red”: he won 2 to 0 with goals from Esequiel Barco, who complied with the Law of the Ex scoring a great goal, and from the Colombian Miguel Borja, who came on from the bench in the second half and was able to win the position over Sergio Barreto and then define crossed before the departure of Rodrigo Rey . Now he will face Atletico Tucumanso we review the previous one, match valid for the date 14.
What is the latest news from Atlético Tucumán?
The “Dean” still doesn’t have any great news as he must first face Racing Club, this Monday at the “Cilindro” in Avellaneda. He is second to last in the standings, but if he wins against the “Academy” he will leave the lower zone and will be located in position 22 of 28.
What are the latest River news?
Demichelis’ “Millionaire” beat Independiente 2-0 displaying great football, and now he will travel to Tucumán to continue leading the Professional League table comfortably. He will not have his two Enzos, Pérez and Díaz, since they reached the fifth yellow to clean up for the Superclásico vs. Boca.
In which stadium is Atlético Tucumán-River played?
City: Tucuman, Argentina.
Stadium: Monumental Jose Fierro.
Date: Friday April 28.
Schedule: 9:30 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 8:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela and 7:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: To confirm
How you can see Atlético Tucumán-River
The match can be seen live on TNT Sports Premium or ESPN Premium (to be confirmed). To obtain them, you must buy the Football Pack.
More news about the Professional League
Possible lineups?
Atletico Tucuman: Marchiori; Ortiz, Bianchi, Romero; Tesuri, Acosta; Pereyra, Braian Guille, Kociubinski; Master Puch and Estigarribia
River Plate: Franco Armani; Andrés Herrera, Leandro González Pírez, Paulo Díaz, Milton Casco; Ignacio Fernández, Rodrigo Aliendro, José Paradela, Esequiel Barco; Lucas Beltran and Salomón Rondón or Miguel Borja.
Forecast of the match between Atlético Tucumán-River?
The “Millionaire” will triumph, in a long-suffering way but he will do it: 2 to 1, with a goal from Beltrán and the other from Borja.
