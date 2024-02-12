For the fourth date of the 2024 Professional League Cup, River Plate had no major problems to beat Deportivo Riestra as a visitor by 3 to 0, with goals from Miguel Borja, Nacho Fernández and “Yacaré” Herrera, to continue being the leader from Zone A of the tournament, now with 10 points.
Next, we will review everything you need to know about their next match against Atlético Tucumán at the José Fierro. Come on.
In which stadium is Atlético Tucumán-River played?
Date: Wednesday, February 14
Location: Tucumán, Argentina
Stadium: Monumental José Fierro
Hours: 9:30 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 8:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, 7:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 6:30 p.m. in Mexico and 1:30 a.m. in Spain.
Referee: Nazareno Arasa
How can you watch Atlético Tucumán-River?
TV Channel: ESPN Premium (with the contracted Soccer PACK)
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest news from Atlético Tucumán?
“Decano” has just lost 2 to 0 against Barracas Central, and needs to recover in this complicated match on paper. The Orsi-Gómez duo will not be able to count on Nicolás Romero, who was expelled. It is likely that Alexis Flores will be his replacement for “Millonario.”
What is the latest news from River?
Looking ahead to this clash, coach Martín Demichelis will be able to count on the return of Milton Casco, who is already on par with his teammates after recovering from surgery on his right knee that was performed due to synovitis. Villagra for Fonseca and Sant'Anna for Herrera would be the other changes.
Possible formations
Atlético Tucumán: Devecchi; Breitenbruch, Ferrari, Flores, Orihuela; Lagos, Sánchez, Castro, Pereyra; Coronel, Estigarribia
River: Franco Armani; Andrés Herrera or Sant'Anna, Leandro González Pirez, Paulo Díaz, Milton Casco; Rodrigo Villagra, Rodrigo Aliendro; Nacho Fernández, Esequiel Barco; Facundo Colidio and Miguel Borja.
Forecast
River Plate will start winning 1-0 with a goal from Borja, but agonizingly Mateo Coronel will equalize it.
