The behavior of the Colchoneros fans in the Champions League match was punished with the closure of a sector for the return leg. But the tickets have all already been sold. And now?

Duel of stamped cards between Uefa and Atletico Madrid, a few hours before the match between Simeone’s team and Manchester City. UEFA opened a disciplinary expedient at the Madrid club last Friday in relation to the behavior of Colchoneros fans away to Manchester. The sentence came this afternoon, and Atletico will appeal. With the game scheduled for Wednesday evening.

PARTIAL CLOSURE – UEFA has decided to punish Atletico for “the discriminatory conduct of its fans” at Etihad, accused of having made Nazi greetings and having thrown objects. Penalty: partial closure of Wanda Metropolitano in the next match to be played at home, that is the one with City on Wednesday. Uefa demands the closure of a sector with at least 5000 seats, in addition to the display of a banner with the words “#NoToRacism” and the logo of the Swiss confederation. See also Will football change? Two-year World Cup, Super League, Fair Play, new offside: the crucial challenges

SOLD OUT – The problem is that Atletico had already sold all the tickets available for the match, and now it is not so easy to leave 5,000 people out arbitrarily. Hence the idea of ​​resorting, at least trying to move the partial closure to the next game. Yet another chapter of the tense relations between Uefa and Atletico Madrid.

April 11, 2022 (change April 11, 2022 | 19:27)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Atletico #Nazi #ultras #cost #seats #City #chaos #tickets