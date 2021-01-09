In the first women’s derby in history between the two biggest clubs in Madrid, Atlético jumped onto field 11 at the Ciudad Deportiva de Valdebebas and shook off their ghosts (0-1). The rojiblancas, who arrived after two consecutive setbacks in the league, four points behind Real and outside the three places that give access to the Champions League, denatured Madrid for much of the match with suffocating pressure in the opposite field. In the first section, each exit of the ball from David Aznar’s pupils was followed by a robbery. White, who received the only goal of the match in the fourth minute in a corner, somewhat controversial from the defense Mertel van Dongen on a ball that remained tame in the area after touching Laia Aleixandri’s elbow – there is no video refereeing -, they lived in shock for the 90 minutes.

Maite Oroz, the cleanest exit that Real has in the center of the field, always had a player on top to prevent her from directing the game comfortably. When the ball reached the feet of the French Kaci or the Brazilian Thaisa, the construction was not so straightforward. Atlético stole the leather once and again from the two Madrid interiors and prevented the talented young woman from Navarra from having continuity. In the second section, those of David Aznar mixed better and approached the Peyraud-Magnin area, but did not disturb the French goalkeeper until the 92nd minute. In a corner kick, the goalkeeper went wrong, hit the ball with the fist, but barely deflected it. The ball landed on Peter’s forehead, who headed it toward the empty goal. Leicy Santos went back a few meters and cleared it over the lime line in extremis. It was the only clear chance for Real, which only forced Peyraud-Magnin to make a stop in the match, a shot without malice from Maite Oroz in the 20th minute in which he did not even disheveled.

The suffocating pressure of Atlético provoked a rough, thick-footed game. There were moments in the first stage when the leather went head to head, without touching the grass. In all the divided balls, the rojiblancas won, who could go to rest with a greater advantage. In the 29th minute, Misa Rodríguez stopped a formidable shot from Venezuelan Deyna Castellanos who was looking for the right squad of the goal. In the second half he again swiped the goal with another postcard stop. The attacker advanced through the right side of the area and hit the ball towards the long post. The ball touched the foot of a defense and caught a warped parable, but the Canarian goalkeeper brushed the leather and sent it to a corner.

Neither Sofia Jakobsson nor Kosovare Asllani, Real’s top scorer, found a loophole in the athletic defense. Tounkara, van Dongen and Laia Aleixaindri dried up the Swedes and Guagni did the same with Marta Cardona, who every time she wanted to accelerate down the right lane she saw no spaces. In the rojiblancas, Ludmila’s speed punished Peter’s back on several occasions, much slower than the Brazilian forward, and Silvia Meseguer and Leicy Santos directed the pressure and paused the game – Meseguer was placed on several occasions as third center for create superiorities in kick-off — every time the team needed it.

Atlético, who came to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League last Tuesday, takes air in the league with the victory, which leaves them just one point behind Madrid. White maintains the third place, but they have seen their streak of five consecutive victories in the national championship break and they have already taken two scares this season: in their first year in the elite, in which they are already competing to reach a place European Union, they have lost at home against Barça (0-4) and Atlético, the two greats of Spanish women’s football.