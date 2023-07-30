Straight

Atlético de Madrid beat Manchester City 1-2 this Sunday in their second pre-season friendly, corresponding to the Coupang Play Series tournament being held in Seoul (South Korea), thanks to goals from Memphis Depay and Yannick Carrasco middle of the second part. The team coached by Diego Pablo Simeone thus recovered from their recent defeat against Team K-League, a team of South Korean soccer stars. And he did it despite the uncertainty that surrounded the start of the game, as a tremendous storm left the grass of the World Cup Stadium in the South Korean capital covered with water.

1 Ederson Moraes (Stefan Ortega, min. 45), Walker (Cancelo, min. 54), John Stones (Manuel Akanji, min. 54), Laporte (Sergio Gómez, min. 54), Rúben Dias, Foden (Oscar Bobb, min. 54), Rodrigo (Kalvin Phillips, min. 54), Grealish (Rico Lewis, min. 54), Bernardo Silva (Kovacic, min. 54), Erling Braut Haaland (James Mcatee, min. 54) and Julián Álvarez See also Agrigento, cylinder explodes: building collapses. Eight missing including a pregnant woman 2 Oblak (Ivo Grbic, min. 45), Mario Hermoso (Ilias Kostis, min. 61), Soyuncu, Witsel (Santiago Mouriño, min. 60), Samuel Lino (Carrasco, min. 60), Azpilicueta (Rodrigo Riquelme, min. 60), Koke (Pablo Barrios Rivas, min. 60), De Paul (Marcos Llorente, min. 60), Lemar (Saúl, min. 60), Griezmann (Depay, min. 60) and Morata (Correa, min. 60 ) goals 0-1 min. 66: Depay. 0-2 min. 74: Carrasco. 1-2 min. 85: Ruben Dias. Yellow cards Azpilicueta (min. 15), Sergio Gómez (min. 56), Kalvin Phillips (min. 75) and Soyuncu (min. 86)

With 40 minutes behind schedule, the match began with Manchester City’s dominance without aim, current champion of the Champions League. Rodri Hernández’s header was even disallowed in the 21st minute, due to a previous foul on Koke Resurrección. From that moment on, and showing intensity in defense, Atlético improved its performance. Thanks to the carousel of changes that took place during the second half, the pupils of Cholo Simeone handled themselves with more ease than Pep Guardiola’s. In this way, the Dutchman Memphis Depay opened the scoring in the 66th minute with a powerful shot from the edge of the area, having made a wall with Ángel Correa.

Memphis warned with a double chance of danger, but it was Carrasco who extended the mattress income in the 74th minute. In a counterattack launched from the centrals, accelerated by Pablo Barrios and continued by Memphis himself with a header, the ball reached Carrasco’s feet ; and this one, after dribbling past a rival, made it 0-2 with another shot from the crown. In the final stages, the Portuguese central defender Rúben Dias scored the final 1-2 with a header from a corner kick. The Spanish Sergio Gómez threw it into the heart of the area, where Dias rose higher than his marking and finished off before the indecision of the rojiblanco goalkeeper Ivo Grbic, who had replaced the starter Jan Oblak at the start of the second half.

