In need of a renewal of the squad that allows it to maintain competitiveness in the short and medium term, Atlético de Madrid announced on Monday afternoon the stellar signing of Argentine striker Julián Álvarez (24 years old), world champion in 2022 with the albiceleste team. Nicknamed The Spiderhis arrival at Atlético also means the future replacement of Antoine Griezmann as the cornerstone of the project led by Diego Pablo Simeone. The important role that he will play at Atlético has been key to convincing the player in the face of the insistence that PSG has maintained throughout the summer to sign him. “It has not been an economic competition with PSG because we cannot, it has been a competition in the sporting sense and the player has realised the importance that is given to him. It is a signing in line with those of Kun Agüero or Griezmann,” says a rojiblanco director. Coming from Manchester City, who will receive between the fixed and variable around 90 million euros for the transfer, the Argentine attacker has signed a contract for six seasons at a rate of around eight million euros net per season, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.

After Kylian Mbappé’s signing for Real Madrid, Julián Álvarez’s is the most significant signing, along with Dani Olmo’s (Barcelona), of those made to date by Spanish clubs in the summer transfer market. It is also the third most expensive investment in the history of the red-and-white club, after those of João Félix (126 million euros) and Thomas Lemar (70 million for 70% of his transfer). There is an unfinished business for Simeone, who has managed to get more out of lower-cost acquisitions at the time, such as Antoine Griezmann, than from the club’s two big bets in the last five years.

Of those three historic investments, Julián Álvarez is the one in which Simeone has been most involved. The coach and management were aware that the player was not happy at City with his status as Erling Haaland’s substitute. Despite the fact that last season he was the player that Pep Guardiola made participate in the most games (54 out of 59), the truth is that Álvarez did not want to continue with his role as a wild card to replace or accompany the team’s stars in the squad. citizenOf the 3,478 minutes he played in total, 38% of his playing time was spent as a striker, replacing or accompanying Haaland; although the physical problems that hampered Kevin de Bruyne meant that he played 25% of his minutes as an attacking midfielder and 29% of them as a winger or inside midfielder. In total, he finished the season with 19 goals and 13 assists.

At the first attempt by Atlético, City refused to sell him. Then they began a textbook strategy to secure his signing in which the player had to publicly express both his discontent with his role as a protagonist and his ambition to be important in another club. When he did, Guardiola and City opened the doors wide for him. The Catalan coach does not want players who are not comfortable and the added value for the club was very juicy. City paid 25 million euros in January 2022 and transfer him for more than three times what they paid River Plate.

The arrival of Julián Álvarez offers many options for Simeone’s team thanks to his versatility. He can play as a lone number nine, form a double striker with Sorloth or occupy the position of attacking midfielder. His ability to press in the opposition half, his ability to break away, his nose for the final metres and his ability to combine in tight spaces have been highly praised by Guardiola.

Julian Alvarez joins the reinforcements of Robin Le Normand (35 million), Andreas Sorloth (38) and the yet to be finalised Conor Gallagher. This was part of a swap deal with Chelsea, in which the English club acquired the services of Olympic champion Samu Omorodion, valued at 40 million euros. However, the London club rejected the signing of Omorodion on Sunday night and the signing of Gallagher is up in the air. Now João Félix is ​​the player offered for the exchange between both clubs and Atlético are optimistic.

