Nehuén Pérez: assignment after assignment The Argentine central signed in the winter market of 2018 for 2.5 million. After a few months training under Simeone, he left on loan to the Portuguese Famalicao. Then to Granada and this season to the Italian Udinese.

January 25, 2022

Nicolás Ibáñez: the forward of San Luis Atlético announced in 2019 that it became the owner of the Argentine striker who was a member of the Mexican red and white branch. He currently belongs to the Pachuca Football Club.

January 25, 2022

Jonny Otto: signed for 7 million and sold for 20 The winger signed from Celta in the summer of 2018, but did not wear the red and white shirt before leaving on loan to Wolverhampton. Finally in January 2019 the English team acquired it as property.

January 25, 2022

Diogo Jota: signed for 7 million and transferred for 14 The Portuguese arrived at the club as a young promise in the summer of 2016. He carried out the pre-season with Atlético but left on loan to Porto, with an important role under the command of Nuno. The Portuguese coach himself would ask Wolverhampton to take over his services to try for promotion. The Wolves exercised the purchase option for 14 million and kept the Portuguese as their property. He currently plays for Liverpool.

January 25, 2022

Demichelis: signed free, left in exchange for Alderweireld (7 million) The case of the Argentine is one of the most curious. He signed in 2013 for Atlético with the approval of Simeone, who saw in his compatriot a fantastic veteran to fight for the place with Godín and Miranda. After carrying out the preseason, Manchester City launched for his signing, convincing the player. Atlético received Alderweireld in exchange from Ajax in a transfer estimated at around seven million.

January 25, 2022

Santos Borré: signed for 2.7 million and sold 50% for 3.5 After signing for Atlético in 2015 and after his loan to Villarreal, River Plate bought half of his pass. The player exploded in the Argentine team as a second striker. He currently plays for Eintracht Frankfurt.

JOURNAL AS



January 25, 2022

at 00:20 CET



Roberto Jiménez: signed for 6 million and transferred for another 6 Very strange was the case of Roberto in 2013, when Courtois was the starting goalkeeper on loan from Chelsea. Benfica transferred him to Atlético for six million, but without training he went to Olympiacos, who would end up paying another six million for him. After passing through several other teams, he is currently the goalkeeper for Real Valladolid.

January 25, 2022

André Moreira: Signed for 0.3 million and was released Signed in 2014, he became Oblak's substitute in the 2016-17 season, but never made his debut. In between, he went out to Moreirense, União Madeira, Belenenses, Sporting de Braga, Aston Villa, Feirense and Belenenses again in all of them on loan until finally staying in the latter. He currently plays for the Grasshoppers.

January 25, 2022

Velázquez: Signed for 1.1 million and left free Signed in 2014, he did not get to wear the red and white shirt and began to link assignments to try to prove his worth. First at Getafe, then at Sporting de Braga and finally at Rayo. In 2021 he arrived free to the Brazilian Santos.

January 25, 2022

Bernard Mensah: incorporated for 6 million and sold for 3 Signed in 2015, Atlético was looking for assignments to see if he uncovered those characteristics that had been seen in Portuguese football, but the African never exploded. Neither at Getafe (10 games) nor on his return to Guimaraes was it the same again. He found a place in Turkish football, first at Kasimpasa and then at Kayserispor, who ended up getting his services.

January 25, 2022

