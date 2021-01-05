Atlético does not give in in the table, continues to lead and in Simeone’s team the group is above the individualities. But there are some important names that are contributing goals to the Madrid team, among them Marcos Llorente and Luis Suárez. It is striking that two former players of the two direct rivals of Atlético in the fight for the championship are those who lead the Cholo team. The gifts from Real Madrid and Barcelona have been used to perfection by Atlético.

Marcos Llorente arrived at Atlético last season. The rojiblanco club disbursed 40 million euros for the midfielder, one of the discards of the merengue entity. The first part of the exercise was quite discreet, but he was uncovered after the meeting on March 11 last year in Liverpool, where he scored two goals. Last season he played 39 games, scored five goals, three in LaLiga and two in the Champions League. And he gave five assists, four in the league championship and one in the Champions League.

The end of last year uncovered a deadly Llorente in offensive work, either as a right inside or as a second striker. El Cholo tested him in attack and the Madrilenian responded. His speed and overflow gave the rojiblanco team a lot of joy. This season he has played 21 games and is already the second scorer in LaLiga, where he has six goals. He has scored another in the Champions League. In total he has scored seven goals. And given three assists, two in the league tournament and one in the continental tournament.

The case of Luis Suárez is also striking. Barcelona released the Uruguayan forward, who feels comfortable at Atlético. Outside the area he is not showing himself as a decisive player but he is inside the area. He has nine goals, all in LaLiga, where he has already scored two doubles, against Granada and Elche. It came to Atlético for free, who owes pay two million in variables per season if the Madrid team gets into the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The Barcelona, at the time of making official the signing by the Wanda Metropolitano entity, He spoke of Atlético paying six million in variables. One way or another, a bargain for the rojiblanca entity.

At Atlético they are delighted with Luis Suárez. In the rojiblanco dressing room they know that titles are won by maintaining great defensive strength and scoring decisive goals. Atlético does not fit behind and at the top they have Luis Suárez. Match by match Atlético shows champion numbers.