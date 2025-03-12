The last Madrid derby of the season (or the penultimate if there is Copa del Rey end) again presents the usual challenge. Can Atlético demolish the wall that so far has never frank? Equal the forces in the league (this year with 1-1 draws in both games) the mattresses have never been able to with the whites in the Champions League. Five times they have faced themselves throughout history, including two finals (2014 and 2016), and the five -time Bernabéu team has been won.

Nothing like the Champions or the old European Cup to cement in Atlético the legend of El Pupas (nickname that gave its Vicente Calderón club). Colchoneros have a record that seems impossible to overcome. They are the only team that has reached the Champions League final and all three has lost them practically in the last minutes (two against Madrid and the other against Bayern Munich, in 1974).

The Metropolitan

The most hostile atmosphere for Madrid

Madrid is believed to be a light favorite for the 2-1 of the first leg, but the whites also know that it will not be another day in the office. A dog atmosphere awaits them before a club that also has a special characteristic that makes them unique. Atlético’s fans enjoy the defeats of Madrid more than with their own victories. The songs and insults that are heard in the Metropolitan are not listening to Madrid anywhere (except perhaps in Mestalla). And Madrid derbies are usually plagued by extra -sports incidents of the worst style. This is reached after a strange and tense calm. For the two teams it is a drama to look out of Europe in the eighths.

If Atlético seems to have lost some bellows (of the last four games he has only won one) the problem of Madrid is his manifest irregularity. He is unable to play 90 minutes well and in the same game mixes the best and the worst.

The precedents in Europe

Five white victories

Ancelotti asks mostly commitment and solidarity, and a defense that grants less, something that seems impossible. His best games have been against Manchester City, but they have been a rare Avis. Faced with ray on Sunday the team suffered from beautiful to win and that was at the Bernabéu. The good news is that he has recovered Bellingham and the bad that English is in its worst version from the sanctions. In favor of Madrid it is that the three above can decide each on their own and that the team has shown a thousand times that to throw it out of the Champions League you have to kill him several times. In Madrid, the physical state of Mbappé, which yesterday did specific training. And a data with vinícius. Atlético is not good. In 16 derbies played he has only scored one goal.

Ancelotti does not tell him too much: “That I remember all the games that we have played against them have been matched and competed. It will be exactly the same. Matched and determined by small details. ” The Italian trusts the quality of his template: “If you run a lot you can tie the game, but if you make the difference, the easiest thing is that you can win it,” he said.

The Atlético

Full trust

For Atlético today it is the dream day again. He still breathes because he did not fall for the third goal at the last moment in the first leg. No one doubts that it will be a recognizable team and the fans ask Simeone not to speculate so much because in the Bernabéu he had 60 minutes better than Madrid and was unable to transfer that superiority to the scoreboard.

Simeone believes that the field factor will not be the decisive. “People are going to push us but reality is what happens in the field. Only with what happens in the stands we will not win. We have to make a great game. ” The Argentine has blind faith in his team: I believe in my players, I have confidence in the squad. I understand the heart that my players have and we will go to continue in this Champions. Our goal is to play the final. ”

It may be Julián Álvarez’s day or Antoine Griezmann but also that of Kylian Mabppé, who already put four goals to City. As Diego Simeone said yesterday: “The only one who is clear about what is going to happen is God.”